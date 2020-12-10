TEA pauses A-F grading system for 2020-2021 school year, STAAR tests to continue

The Texas Education Agency announced their decision to pause the A-F rating system for the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday.

In a news release, the TEA said the STAAR test will proceed for the school year in order to provide information on how the pandemic has likely impacted individual student learning and performance.

The STAAR test will not be used for accountability purposes this school year.

“The last nine months have been some of the most disruptive of our lives," said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. "The challenges have been especially pronounced for our parents, teachers, and students. We continue to prioritize the health and safety of students, teachers, and staff in our schools this year, while working to ensure students grow academically."

The STAAR test will be administered on school campuses or at other secure alternative testing sites, the TEA said.

Read the full news release here.