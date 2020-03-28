x

TEA Reveals Plan to Improve Special Education Classes

WESLACO – The final plan is out on efforts to revamp special education services in Texas public schools.

It all stems from a federal investigation that launched after parents complained children with disabilities were being denied services.

The final plan from the Texas Education Agency calls for compensating those students and spending $65 million to help teachers deliver those services.

