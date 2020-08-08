Teacher Wins Appeal after Being Fired over Immigration Tweet

FORT WORT, Texas (AP) — An English teacher who was fired after tweeting that her Texas high school was full of students who are in the country illegally has won an appeal to get her job back.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath ruled Monday that Carter-Riverside High School teacher Georgia Clark’s tweet was protected by the First Amendment.

Clark can either receive back pay and employment benefits or the Fort Worth Independent School District can pay her a year’s salary.

District spokeswoman Barbara Griffith says Morath’s ruling was a technicality and the district is exploring its options.

Clark’s attorney didn’t respond for a comment.

The district board voted in June to fire Clark. She told a district investigator that her tweet was meant only for President Donald Trump and that she didn’t realize her postings were public.

___

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)