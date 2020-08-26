Teachers juggle online classes, helping their own children with virtual learning
Teachers across the Rio Grande Valley started virtual classes Monday.
Some teachers, though, are juggling two sets of students: The students they teach and their own children, who are taking classes from home.
Erika Pena, a fourth grade teacher at Victor Fields Elementary School in McAllen, welcomed students to her virtual classroom Monday.
Meanwhile, her children — one in kindergarten and one in middle school — started their own virtual classes. So did her husband, who is taking classes at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
"I'm actually upstairs, so that way I don't have any distractions," Pena said. "And they're downstairs."
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Teachers juggle online classes, helping their own children with virtual learning
-
Attorney: Missing Foot Hood soldier's body found in Texas
-
La Joya ISD candidate for Teacher of the Year speaks out
-
Hidalgo and Cameron County seeing an increase in unemployment rate
-
Texas nursing homes struggle with expenses during pandemic