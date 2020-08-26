Teachers juggle online classes, helping their own children with virtual learning

Teachers across the Rio Grande Valley started virtual classes Monday.

Some teachers, though, are juggling two sets of students: The students they teach and their own children, who are taking classes from home.

Erika Pena, a fourth grade teacher at Victor Fields Elementary School in McAllen, welcomed students to her virtual classroom Monday.

Meanwhile, her children — one in kindergarten and one in middle school — started their own virtual classes. So did her husband, who is taking classes at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

"I'm actually upstairs, so that way I don't have any distractions," Pena said. "And they're downstairs."

