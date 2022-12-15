Teen arrested in connection to fatal Harlingen stabbing

Cruz Dominguez. Photo credit, Harlingen Police Department.

A teen was arrested Tuesday in connection to the September stabbing-death of a 20-year-old man in Harlingen, according to a news release.

Cruz Dominguez, 19, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death, the Harlingen Police Department said in a news release.

RELATED: Harlingen police investigating fatal stabbing

The investigation began on Sept. 24 when Harlingen police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Findley Street, where they found Jonathan Erevia lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds, according to the release.

Erevia was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Dominguez was transported to the Harlingen city jail and was arraigned on a charge of murder. His bond was set at $1 million.