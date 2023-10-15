Teen arrested on charges of firing gun in Alton neighborhood
An 18-year-old male was apprehended in connection to a report of shots fired in a neighborhood, according to the Alton Police Department.
Elian Garcia was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm, according to police.
Garcia’s arrest occurred after Alton police responded to the 400 block of W. McKinley Avenue early Thursday morning and found several shell casings at the scene.
Officers at the scene made contact with several neighbors who had surveillance video of shots being fired in the area.
Garcia was identified as the suspect in the incident and apprehended, police said.
No injuries or property damage were reported in the shooting.
