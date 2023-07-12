Teen charged in connection with fatal Pharr hit-and-run crash

A 19-year-old male faces up to 20 years in prison in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Pharr.

Raul Axel Gonzalez was arrested and charged Wednesday with accident involving in death. His arraignment comes days after a man was killed in a crash that officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to at the 500 block of east Interstate 2 Frontage Road early Saturday morning.

Officers at the scene found a man — identified as Rodolfo Trevino — on the ground, according to a news release.

Debris at the scene indicated that a vehicle struck Trevino and fled the scene.

Police accused Gonzalez of driving the vehicle in the deadly crash.

Bond for Gonzalez was set at $70,000.