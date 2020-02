Teen dating violence prevention program in Weslaco

WESLACO - It's part of a violence prevention program aimed at helping teenagers navigate "dating life."

Parents are also welcome.

The event is hosted by the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office and it’s focused on the importance of not keeping silence and seeking out help.

Experts say victims stay in abusive relationships because they don't know where to go.

The event will take place at Mary Hoge Middle School from 8:30 a.m. to noon.