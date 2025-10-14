Teen helps rescue elderly couple trapped in Weslaco expressway crash

A Weslaco teen went above and beyond when he helped rescue an elderly couple trapped inside their car after a crash on the expressway.

The crash happened on Interstate 2 Wednesday, Oct. 8 near Border Avenue.

Juan Mendoza, 19, said that day was just like any other day.

“I was taking my girlfriend to school… and then when it happened, I was right behind them,” Mendoza said. “I just saw the Honda Civic spinning... as soon as I saw that, I was already parked from the side and [on the phone] with 911."

Without a second thought, Mendoza said he immediately got out of his car to help.

“It just came out of my heart,” Mendoza said. “I was like, ‘hey, I got to get them out, make sure they're safe, and that nothing happened to them.’”

With no training, just instinct, Mendoza knew he had to act

“I got the lady out, and then I put her to safety, and I went in the other side and I talked to the guy telling him he was fine, asking if he could walk, and he told me to pick him up,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza said he always wanted to be a paramedic, and the crash — though unexpected — only confirmed it.

“When that accident happened, my mind reacted quickly and I was quick to get started on taking them out,” Mendoza said. “If it was my grandparents, I would want somebody to get them out of there."

Mendoza said he hopes to begin EMT training soon, and that this moment showed him how a small action can make a big difference.

Watch the video above for the full story.