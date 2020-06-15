Teenagers charged with aggravated robbery after carjacking near Edinburg

Diana Maria Ordonez, 17, (at left) and Glenda Alejandra Hernandez, 17, (at right) are charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. (Photos courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested two teenagers on Friday after a carjacking near Edinburg.

At 11:11 a.m. on Friday, the Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a carjacking and robbery on Farm-to-Market Road 2812 near Edinburg.

A woman said two teenagers robbed her at gunpoint, taking cash and her car, according to the criminal complaint against them.

Deputies found the car at the Love's truck stop in Edinburg, where they arrested the teenagers. Deputies also seized a handgun and "a large amount" of cash.

Glenda Alejandra Hernandez, 17, and Diana Maria Ordonez, 17, are charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

"The two females were transported to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office where both suspects provided statements of accused confessing to the aggravated robbery," according to the criminal complaint against them.

Court records don't list attorneys for Hernandez and Ordonez, who remained at the Hidalgo County jail Monday and couldn't be reached for comment.