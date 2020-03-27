Temperature checks now mandatory at Cameron County jail

BROWNSVILLE – Temperature checks are now mandatory at Cameron County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Omar Lucio.

A tent is setup outside the jail. Its staffed with a nurse and it will be the first step for incoming inmates before they’re put in a cell.

Those with a temperature higher than 100 degrees will be sent to a hospital for a check-up. They will not be booked without clearance from a doctor.

