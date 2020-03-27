Temperature checks now mandatory at Cameron County jail
BROWNSVILLE – Temperature checks are now mandatory at Cameron County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Omar Lucio.
A tent is setup outside the jail. Its staffed with a nurse and it will be the first step for incoming inmates before they’re put in a cell.
Those with a temperature higher than 100 degrees will be sent to a hospital for a check-up. They will not be booked without clearance from a doctor.
Watch the video above for further information.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen, nonprofit team up to feed senior citizens during pandemic
-
As confirmed virus cases rise, Cameron County leaders remind public order is...
-
Harlingen police arrest man accused of saying he would 'infect everyone'
-
Telemedicine available for Valley residents to help address mental health
-
Medical official: Valley hospitals equipped to handle surge in infected patients