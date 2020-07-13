Temporary closure of State Highway 4 due to SpaceX testing
Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced on Monday parts of State Highway 4 near Boca Chica Beach are set to be closed on July 15 between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
State Highway 4 near the entrance of Boca Chica Beach will be closed temporarily due to anticipated test launch activities for SpaceX.
Alternate dates are scheduled for July 16 and/or July 17 between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
