Temporary closure of State Highway 4 due to SpaceX testing

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced on Monday parts of State Highway 4 near Boca Chica Beach are set to be closed on July 15 between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

State Highway 4 near the entrance of Boca Chica Beach will be closed temporarily due to anticipated test launch activities for SpaceX.

Alternate dates are scheduled for July 16 and/or July 17 between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.