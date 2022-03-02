Temporary flight restriction issued as crews work to put out massive fire in Willacy County

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) has been issued near Raymondville in response to a massive brush fire in Willacy County.

According to a news release from the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS), the flight restriction was issued to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft to operate in the area.

Officials say the fire, located three miles north of Raymondville on the East side of Highway 77, stretches approximately 600 acres. As of 4 p.m., crews have contained 5% of the fire.

"Numerous local fire departments are on scene," the news release stated. "A Type 1 Helicopter is currently performing water drops on the head of the fire to slow progression. An Air Attack (AA) is also on scene to provide aerial support and surveillance."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.