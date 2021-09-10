Temporary Road Closures for Procession of Fallen Mission Officer

MISSION – A procession for fallen officer Cpl. Jose “Speedy” Espericueta is scheduled at 4 p.m. today.

Southbound US-281 from Trenton Road to Expressway 83 will be temporarily shut down; as well as westbound Expressway 83 from 281 to Bryan Road.

The escort will start from Legacy Funeral Home in Edinburg and end at Palm Valley Church in Mission.

The Texas Department of Transportation says roadways will be closed for about 45 minutes.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.