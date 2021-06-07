Temporary water outage in Rio Grande City due to maintenance of major water pipe
Businesses and restaurants along Highway 83 between 7550 and Chili's are experiencing a temporary water outage due to maintenance of a major water pipe, the city said Monday morning.
The outage is expected to last no longer than two hours.
