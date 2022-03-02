Terry Palacios leads in Hidalgo County Democratic district attorney race
Terry Palacios leads in the Hidalgo County Democratic district attorney race.
As of Tuesday night, Palacios received 21,853 votes, or 53 percent of the vote, and Nereida Lopez-Singleterry received 19,661 votes, or 47 percent of the vote.
Seventy-nine percent of precincts were reporting as of 11:37 p.m.
The winner of the Democratic ticket will face Republican Juan Tijerina, who ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.
