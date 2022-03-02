x

Terry Palacios leads in Hidalgo County Democratic district attorney race

3 hours 13 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, March 01 2022 Mar 1, 2022 March 01, 2022 10:44 PM March 01, 2022 in News
By: Stefany Rosales

Terry Palacios leads in the Hidalgo County Democratic district attorney race.

As of Tuesday night, Palacios received 21,853 votes, or 53 percent of the vote, and Nereida Lopez-Singleterry received 19,661 votes, or 47 percent of the vote. 

Seventy-nine percent of precincts were reporting as of 11:37 p.m. 

The winner of the Democratic ticket will face Republican Juan Tijerina, who ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.

