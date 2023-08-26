Texans asked to conserve energy for fifth time in 10 days

The Texas grid operator asked residents to conserve energy for the third time this week as demand to cool homes and businesses nearly outpaces supply. Credit: Axel Gerdau for The Texas Tribune

Texans should reduce how much electricity they use on Saturday, the state’s main grid operator said — the fifth such request made in 10 days to avoid demand for power exceeding how much is available.

Extreme heat continued to affect much of the state, threatening to drive demand for power to record levels as people cool their homes. Forecasts for relatively low wind and solar power also contributed to ERCOT’s concern.

ERCOT asked people to reduce their energy use between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, a time frame that’s typically the most perilous for the grid. People crank down their thermostats against the persistent heat, but solar power dwindles as the sun sets.

If people try to pull more power off the grid than is available, grid infrastructure can be badly damaged. ERCOT can trigger emergency operations to prevent that from happening. A worst-case scenario would bring rolling power outages.

Unlike the rest of the United States, much of Texas is on the ERCOT power grid, which largely stands alone. Operators in a statement said they were calling on large power users to reduce their consumption and asking other grids to provide what limited help they could.

Residents can conserve energy by turning up thermostats a few degrees and refraining from using large appliances such as washing machines and clothes dryers.

This is the third day in a row that ERCOT has called for people to reduce their power use. Similar calls were also made on Aug. 17 and 20.

In a statement Saturday, ERCOT credited "conservation efforts by Texas residents and businesses" for helping avoid emergency operations on Friday.

You can follow grid conditions here and sign up for emergency alerts here.

