Texas AG asks court to block mail-in voting over virus fears

By JAKE BLEIBERG

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Texas’ Republican attorney general has asked the state’s high court to order local election officials to reject applications to vote by mail from people concerned with catching the coronavirus at polling places. Attorney General Ken Paxton petitioned the Supreme Court of Texas Wednesday. His request follows officials in some of the state’s more Democratic cities approving measures to allow voters to claim a “disability” and request mail-in ballots if they are worried about getting sick while voting in person during an upcoming election. A lawyer for the Texas Democratic Party accused Paxton of trying to “upset the election process.”

