Texas AG defends near-total abortion ban in U.S. Supreme Court

Credit: Office of the Attorney General of Texas / MGN Online

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton defended Senate Bill 8 in the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, according to a news release.

The Supreme Court will address whether federal courts have jurisdiction over cases brought by the Whole Woman's Health and the United States seeking to enjoin the statute, the news release stated.

RELATED: Supreme Court questions Texas law banning most abortions

"The Biden Administration does not have the power to sue a state, such as Texas, just because it disagrees with a state law that protects the unborn," Paxton said in the news release. "This attempted federal overreach lacks jurisdiction, and I will oppose the federal government's efforts to deprive Texans of the right to govern themselves. I will always fight for the lives of the unborn, and this law puts our state in the forefront of protecting those without a voice."

The high court's proceedings will determine how Senate Bill 8 will be enforced and may shape the future of abortion care in the state of Texas.