Texas again halts elective surgeries as virus cases soar

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Gov. Greg Abbott is again halting elective surgeries in Texas’ biggest counties as the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients continues soaring. The move Thursday comes as the number of patients admitted with COVID-19 has more than doubled in just two weeks. Texas has emerged as one of the nation’s biggest coronavirus hotspots, reporting more than 11,000 new cases in the past two days alone. The surgery ban applies to Dallas, Harris, Travis and Bexar counties.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.