Texas again sets record high of COVID-19 hospitalizations

DALLAS (AP) - Texas saw more than 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, along with another 18 deaths, and had a record number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized for the second day in a row. State health officials reported 2,331 new cases, bringing the total infections to 86,11 and the fatalities linked to COVID-19 rose to 1,957. However, the true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The number of Texans hospitalized with the disease also hit 2,242 Saturday, exceeding Friday’s high of 2,166.

