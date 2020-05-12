Texas artists will be in Rangers lot for drive-in concerts

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - There will be some drive-in concerts outside the new Texas Rangers ballpark that hasn't yet hosted a baseball game because of the coronavirus pandemic. Rangers season ticket holder Pat Green will be among the Texas artists who will play hour-long acoustic sets as part of the Concert in Your Car series. Eli Young Band will start the series June 4, with Whiskey Myers performing the next night. Green will perform June 6, with Josh Abbott Band and Kevin Fowler wrapping up the four-night event. Fans will have to remain in their cars and listen to the shows through FM radio signals.

