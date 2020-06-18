Texas attorney general ‘disappointed’ with Supreme Court’s DACA ruling

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday gave a statement following the Supreme Court’s decision to block President Trump’s attempt to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals protections.

According to a news release sent by the Office of the Attorney General, Paxton said:

“We are disappointed with today’s SCOTUS decision, but it does not resolve the underlying issue that President Obama’s original executive order exceeded his constitutional authority. We look forward to continuing litigating that issue in our case now pending in the Southern District of Texas.”??

Read a full copy of the opinion here.