Texas-based bread company to donate loaves to Food Bank RGV

With school out and inflation driving up the prices of groceries, families are doing everything they can to make an affordable meal.

A Texas bread company is partnering with the Food Bank RGV to donate thousands of loaves of bread to the food pantry to make sure kids have access to food this summer.

For every loaf of Mrs. Baird's bread sold across the Valley on Wednesday, the company will donate a fresh loaf to the Food Bank RGV.

They'll do this for up to 7,500 loaves.

Throughout the month of June, the company is partnering with food banks across the state through the non-profit organization Fighting Texas Hunger to curve summer food insecurity.

This is the first time Mrs. Baird's Bread partners with a Valley food bank for their annual giving campaign.

Advocates predict one in five Texas children will face food insecurity this summer.