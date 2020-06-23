Texas Children's Hospital admits adults as virus cases soar

HOUSTON (AP) - The largest pediatric hospital in the United States has begun admitting adult patients to provide more hospital capacity in Texas, where coronavirus cases continue to soar. Texas Children’s Hospital says Tuesday it's admitting adult patients across its campuses to free up more hospital bed space in the Houston area. The number of COVID-19-positive hospital patients in Harris County, which encompasses Houston, has nearly tripled since May 31. Texas on Monday reached an 11th consecutive day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations. Gov. Greg Abbott called the trend “unacceptable” but did not announce any new measures to slow the spread of the virus.

