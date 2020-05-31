Texas cities hope to avoid another night of violent protests

By JAKE BLEIBERG

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Texas cities are bracing for the possibility of another night of unrest, as officials consider curfews and bringing in reinforcements to try to prevent a repeat of the violence that broke out at some protests over the death of George Floyd. Thousands of people took to the streets in Dallas, Houston and Austin on Friday and Saturday to protest the death of Floyd. Much of the demonstrating was peaceful, but the protests turned violent Saturday evening with fires being lit, stores being broken into and robbed, and people being hurt. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a statewide disaster on Sunday. It allows him to designate federal agents to do the work of local police.

