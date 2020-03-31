x

Texas closes school through May, extends social restrictions

By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Gov. Greg Abbott say Texas schools would remain closed for more than 5 million students through at least May. The Republican on Tuesday also ordered nonessential business to close through at least April. Abbott insisted he was not imposing a blanket stay-at-home order. But his restrictions are in line with other states that have such orders. Also, all of Texas' largest counties already have imposed stay-at-home orders. Abbott says the state will allow services deemed essential to stay open. That includes grocery stores and pharmacies.  Abbott said the restrictions he's imposing are in line with federal guidelines about social distancing and businesses.

