Texas comptroller visiting Mission on Wednesday

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will visit the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission on Wednesday, Oct. 20 as part of his Good for Texas tour.

According to a news release from the Texas Comptroller’s office, Hagar will discuss how ports of entry along Texas’ border support global supply chains.

“During the visit, Hegar will share the results of a new comptroller’s office study detailing the vital role supply chains play in enhancing production efficiencies and reducing costs for producers and consumers,” the news release stated. “The study also examines the risks to supply chains and how businesses and the federal government are responding to those risks.”