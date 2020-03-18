Texas congressmen send letter to governor urging more COVID-19 testing in South Texas

Four Texas congressmen announced on Wednesday that they sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urging more COVID-19 tests be made available in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to a release sent by the Office of Congressmen Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15), Gonzalez, along with Filemon Vela (TX-34), Henry Cuellar (TX-28) and Michael Cloud (TX-27) sent a letter to Abbot urging him to “make more COVID-19 diagnostic testing available in South Texas hospitals and medical centers, and erect drive-thru testing sites for South Texas communities. “

The letter to Abbott read in part:

“As you know, we are entering a critical stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, in which all Americans must take steps to reduce the spread of the disease or threaten the safety of our most vulnerable populations. At this time, Texas has confirmed at least 131 cases of COVID-19. However, testing remains limited in the Rio Grande Valley and most communities south of San Antonio, indicating the possibility of countless unreported cases left to identify and diagnose.”