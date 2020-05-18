Texas continues swift reopening, including return of sports

By JIM VERTUNO

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing Texas toward reopening much of the state in some form or fashion. Childcare facilities can reopen immediately reopen. Restaurants and retailers can increase the number of customers by Friday. Abbott also set up the return of some professional sports, summer camps and summer school in June. The moves come while the state has seen a record number of new coronavirus cases and deaths. Abbott said he can further open up Texas because the state has boosted daily testing and seen a steady drop in the percentage of new cases.

