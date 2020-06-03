Texas council member quits under fire over protest response

PARIS, Texas - A member of a Texas city council has resigned under fire over a social media response he made to a protest of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody. Paris City Council member Benny Plata submitted his resignation at a special meeting Tuesday. The Paris News reports Mayor Steve Clifford called the meeting to censure Plata after the council member messaged a protester, “Why don't you leave America if it's so bad.” Speaking at the emergency meeting, Plata said, “I really care about the city I serve, and I was responding to one person berating America.”

