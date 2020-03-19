Texas court delays 2nd execution due to virus outbreak
By JIM VERTUNO
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A Texas appeals court has delayed the execution of a second death row inmate as the state tries to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday ordered a 60-day delay of Tracy Beatty's scheduled March 25 execution in "light of the current health crisis and the enormous resources needed to address that emergency.” Beatty was set to die for the 2003 slaying of his 62-year-old mother. The court noted it previously upheld his conviction and sentence. The court on Monday ordered a similar delay for John William Hummel's scheduled execution on Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Former Primera officer charged for installing hidden camera in teens bedroom
-
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez under self-quarantine as precaution
-
Staff at Valley clinic who treated Michigan couple infected with COVID-19 showing...
-
McAllen mayor showing no symptoms of virus, remains under self-quarantine
-
McAllen issues order to close bars, dine-in services at restaurants