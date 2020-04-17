Texas COVID-19 deaths top 400; cases approaching 17,000

DALLAS (AP) - The number of deaths in Texas caused by the novel coronavirus has topped 400 and confirmed cases are approaching 17,000. That's according to statistics compiled at Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday night, the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering says 414 deaths in Texas could be blamed on COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. That's up by 39 deaths from Wednesday afternoon. Confirmed cases had reached 16,876 by Thursday night, up by 972 cases in one day. Harris County has reported the state's most cases with 4,306 and the most deaths with 63.

