Texas declares public health disaster, closes restaurant dining rooms and schools for 5 million students
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas declares public health disaster, closes restaurant dining rooms and schools for 5 million students.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron Co. judge considering county-wide curfew
-
CON MI GENTE: Kidney 5-K Run in Alamo
-
PSJA ISD opens drive thru-meal locations for students following school closures
-
Diocese of Brownsville suspend mass services until further notice
-
Expert: Focus on positive information during COVID-19 situation to ease anxiety