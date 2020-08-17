Texas Democratic Party chairman details how national convention will be different amid coronavirus pandemic

The Democratic National Convention started Monday in Wisconsin.

Attorney Gilberto Hinojosa of Brownsville, the chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, is one of many people attending the convention by videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's, obviously, very different from the conventions that we have been used to attending where there's 50,000 people in an arena. A lot of people making a lot of noise and very excited," Hinojosa said.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the convention will be less about socializing and more about the business of the Democratic Party.

"Our job right now is not to have fun, but rather to do the business that conventions are all about, which is to nominate our standard bearer for the Democrats: Joe Biden to be the next president of the United States. And the vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris," Hinojosa said.

The Republican National Convention starts on Aug. 24.

