Texas Democratic Party chairman voicing concerns over COVID-19 vaccine distribution

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 1,375,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been shipped to counties across the state. Only 375,627 Texans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

That number is troubling for Attorney Gilberto Hinojosa of Brownsville, the chairman of the Texas Democratic Party.

Hinojosa said the current vaccination roll out plan is flawed. He said the state should have ensured all healthcare professionals were vaccinated before moving on to anyone else.

"What needs to happen is-- a detailed plan put together by the professionals has to be implemented and complied with in every sense of the word," Hinojosa said. "They need to also advocate to get more vaccines to the state of Texas."

