Texas Department of Insurance warns consumers of scam calls

photo credit: Pexels

The Texas Department of Insurance is urging consumers to be aware of phone calls or other communications from anyone claiming to be a representative of TDI.

TDI will call you only when you ask for assistance.

TDI's Fraud Unit received a report from a person who contacted someone claiming to be a TDI employee, offering to meet at their home to go over their insurance needs.

“The individual who received the call did the right thing by not providing any personal information and contacting us,” Head of TDI's Fraud Unit Chris Davis said. “This may have been an attempt at identity theft or other crime.”

Davis recommends caution if you’re contacted about any financial matter, and you didn’t make the first call. Unless you’re sure of who you’re speaking with, do not provide personal information such as your address, birth date, social security number, or any of your account numbers.

If you need help with an insurance issues or if you suspect insurance fraud, contact TDI's help line at 800-252-3439 or visit their website.