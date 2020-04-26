Texas deputy dies when struck by vehicle on Interstate 35

TEMPLE, Texas (AP) - Authorities in Texas say a Bell County deputy sheriff was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while helping a neighboring county’s sheriff’s department try to stop another vehicle it had pursued into Bell County on Interstate 35. Bell County Sheriff's Lt. Bob Reinhard says 31-year-old Deputy John Andrew Rhoden was killed when he was struck about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in Temple, about 120 miles south of Dallas. Reinhard said Rhoden was laying spike strips on the interstate when he was struck. Reinhard said the vehicle that struck Rhoden is not the one being pursued and referred other questions to police in Temple, who did not immediately return phone calls for comment.

