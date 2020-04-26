Texas deputy dies when struck by vehicle on Interstate 35
TEMPLE, Texas (AP) - Authorities in Texas say a Bell County deputy sheriff was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while helping a neighboring county’s sheriff’s department try to stop another vehicle it had pursued into Bell County on Interstate 35. Bell County Sheriff's Lt. Bob Reinhard says 31-year-old Deputy John Andrew Rhoden was killed when he was struck about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in Temple, about 120 miles south of Dallas. Reinhard said Rhoden was laying spike strips on the interstate when he was struck. Reinhard said the vehicle that struck Rhoden is not the one being pursued and referred other questions to police in Temple, who did not immediately return phone calls for comment.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Valley residents urged to take advantage of tax free weekend on emergency...
-
Official: Appraisals for Valley homeowners were set before pandemic
-
Valley election officials preparing for jump in demand for mail-in ballots
-
Valley bicycle shop owner spotlights safety tips as sales rise amid pandemic
-
Mission practitioner explains process for visiting newborns at hospital