Texas DPS still seeking information in 2001 Cameron County death investigation

The Texas Department of Public Safety is still seeking information on the cold case death investigation of a 16-year-old runaway who was found dead in Cameron County.

The body of Denise Villarreal was found on July 14, 2001, at 2:45 p.m. off of State Highway 48 in Cameron County, according to the DPS website.

The Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for her death.

Those with any information are urged to submit a tip online or by calling 1-800-346-3243.