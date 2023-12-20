Texas DPS tells troopers to avoid separating families at the border
The Texas Department of Public Safety is telling troopers working for Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star to avoid separating migrant families, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
The newly adopted written policy comes after state officers split up dozens of families earlier this year by pressing trespassing charges against fathers.
The policy went into effect last month and states parents and children should be referred to federal immigration officers as a family in lieu of troopers arresting members on state charges, if those charges would “cause the separation of children from parents.”
According to the San Antonio Express-News, DPS says it is not a shift in policy, but rather a more formalized version of longstanding guidance put in writing for the first time.
The policy came at the urging of state Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen.
