Authorities found a 26-year-old Austin man dead Thursday on South Padre Island. ChristDeshaun Reddix, 26, of Austin was reported... More >>
Former state Rep. Sergio Muñoz Sr., a businessman who served two terms in the Texas House of Representatives and later... More >>
Kayla Mendez was set to have her sweet 16 party until the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to her plans... More >>
Residents came together to pump water out of subdivision, La Villa Fase One, after Hurricane Hanna left standing flood water... More >>
A drainage project in northeast Hidalgo County may reduce flooding north of Donna. Hurricane Hanna hammered rural neighborhoods in... More >>
More than 100,000 people in the Rio Grande Valley lost power during Hurricane Hanna. Many waited days for electricity... More >>
In the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna, a familiar problem surfaced near Martha Sullins' home in Brownsville: sewage. It's been... More >>
Wind gusts of over 60 miles per hour now add the rain that was driven with this wind and the... More >>
As Maria Lugo walks into her Lyford home its all darkness. The only light coming in is from the family... More >>
Frank Gonzalez says flooding is common in his Mercedes neighborhood after every storm that brings more than 45 minutes of... More >>
Starr County announced on Wednesday that 21 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic started,... More >>
A hospital bed was seen rolled across the floor of the Exhibit Hall at the McAllen Convention Center Wednesday... More >>
Cameron County reported on Wednesday eight additional coronavirus-related deaths. Since the pandemic started, 200 people in Cameron County have... More >>
On Wednesday Hidalgo County reported 45 more deaths due to coronavirus complications and 287 additional people tested positive for the... More >>
A rescue effort is underway on South Padre Island for a missing swimmer. Lt. Daniel Ippolito of the US... More >>
