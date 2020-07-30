x

U.S. Coast Guard: 26-year-old Austin man found...
U.S. Coast Guard: 26-year-old Austin man found dead on South Padre Island
Authorities found a 26-year-old Austin man dead Thursday on South Padre Island. ChristDeshaun Reddix, 26, of Austin was reported... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 12:17:00 PM CDT July 30, 2020 in News
Former state Rep. Sergio Muñoz Sr., elder...
Former state Rep. Sergio Muñoz Sr., elder statesman of western Hidalgo County politics, dies at 68
Former state Rep. Sergio Muñoz Sr., a businessman who served two terms in the Texas House of Representatives and later... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 8:58:00 AM CDT July 30, 2020 in News
CON MI GENTE: McAllen teen celebrates birthday...
CON MI GENTE: McAllen teen celebrates birthday by giving back to community
Kayla Mendez was set to have her sweet 16 party until the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to her plans... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 6:55:00 AM CDT July 30, 2020 in News
La Villa residents come together to pump...
La Villa residents come together to pump flood water out of neighborhood
Residents came together to pump water out of subdivision, La Villa Fase One, after Hurricane Hanna left standing flood water... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 6:30:00 AM CDT July 30, 2020 in News
Drainage project may reduce flooding in eastern...
Drainage project may reduce flooding in eastern Hidalgo County
A drainage project in northeast Hidalgo County may reduce flooding north of Donna. Hurricane Hanna hammered rural neighborhoods in... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 5:50:00 AM CDT July 30, 2020 in News
Fallen power lines pose dangers after electricity...
Fallen power lines pose dangers after electricity is restored
More than 100,000 people in the Rio Grande Valley lost power during Hurricane Hanna. Many waited days for electricity... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 5:39:00 AM CDT July 30, 2020 in News
Sewage surfaces on Brownsville street after Hurricane...
Sewage surfaces on Brownsville street after Hurricane Hanna
In the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna, a familiar problem surfaced near Martha Sullins' home in Brownsville: sewage. It's been... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, July 30 2020 Jul 30, 2020 Thursday, July 30, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT July 30, 2020 in News
Fruit stand in Mission affected by hurricane...
Fruit stand in Mission affected by hurricane Hanna
Wind gusts of over 60 miles per hour now add the rain that was driven with this wind and the... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 11:10:00 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News
Legal advice for property owners, renters during...
Legal advice for property owners, renters during hurricane repairs
As Maria Lugo walks into her Lyford home its all darkness. The only light coming in is from the family... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 11:03:00 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News
Mercedes resident's car broken into, home impacted...
Mercedes resident's car broken into, home impacted by hurricane Hanna
Frank Gonzalez says flooding is common in his Mercedes neighborhood after every storm that brings more than 45 minutes of... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 10:55:00 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News
Starr County confirms 21 new coronavirus cases,...
Starr County confirms 21 new coronavirus cases, total cases now 1,934
Starr County announced on Wednesday that 21 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic started,... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 9:26:26 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News
Preparations underway to convert McAllen Convention Center...
Preparations underway to convert McAllen Convention Center into health care facility
A hospital bed was seen rolled across the floor of the Exhibit Hall at the McAllen Convention Center Wednesday... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 9:03:00 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News
Coronavirus death toll in Cameron County reaches...
Coronavirus death toll in Cameron County reaches 200, 647 more residents test positive
Cameron County reported on Wednesday eight additional coronavirus-related deaths. Since the pandemic started, 200 people in Cameron County have... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 7:19:07 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News
45 more coronavirus-related deaths announced in Hidalgo...
45 more coronavirus-related deaths announced in Hidalgo County, 287 new cases
On Wednesday Hidalgo County reported 45 more deaths due to coronavirus complications and 287 additional people tested positive for the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 6:41:06 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News
Search for missing swimmer underway in South...
Search for missing swimmer underway in South Padre Island
A rescue effort is underway on South Padre Island for a missing swimmer. Lt. Daniel Ippolito of the US... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 29 2020 Jul 29, 2020 Wednesday, July 29, 2020 4:08:00 PM CDT July 29, 2020 in News
