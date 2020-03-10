Texas faces Texas Tech in Big 12 quarters

No. 5 seed Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9) vs. No. 4 seed Texas (19-12, 9-9)

Big 12 Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech is set to face off against Texas in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 29, when the Longhorns shot 52.2 percent from the field while limiting Texas Tech to just 39.2 percent on the way to a 68-58 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Red Raiders are led by Jahmi'us Ramsey and Kyler Edwards. Ramsey is averaging 13.5 points while Edwards is accounting for 11.4 points and four rebounds per contest. The Longhorns have been anchored by Matt Coleman III and Courtney Ramey, who have combined to score 23.2 points per outing.JUMPING FOR JAHMI'US: Ramsey has connected on 42.6 percent of the 141 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last three games. He's also made 64.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Tech is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 18-6 when scoring at least 61.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Texas is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Longhorns are 8-12 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has allowed only 63.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 26th-lowest figure in the country. The Texas offense has put up just 64.2 points through 31 games (ranked 293rd among Division I teams).

