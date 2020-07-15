Texas Gov. Abbott announces surge of Department of Defense resources to Valley hospitals

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced that the Department of Defense would surge resources to the Rio Grande Valley to help treat coronavirus patients.

According to a news release sent by the governor’s office, the U.S. Army Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force will be sent to the Valley in order to provide medical support for local hospitals.

“Additionally, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is coordinating with local officials to identify alternate sites, such as area hotels, and contract medical staff to care for and house patients that are recovering from COVID-19,” according to the release. “This will ensure additional hospital capacity in both Cameron and Hidalgo counties.”