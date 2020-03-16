Texas governor cancels standardized test requirement

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has canceled the state's requirement for high-stakes standardized testing as public schools face the prospect of long-term closures to combat the coronavirus. Abbott's Monday morning announcement said he's also asking the federal government to waive its education testing requirements for the school year. Several state lawmakers and education groups had urged Abbott to cancel this year's tests given to students from elementary through the high school level.

