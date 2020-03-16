Texas governor cancels standardized test requirement
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has canceled the state's requirement for high-stakes standardized testing as public schools face the prospect of long-term closures to combat the coronavirus. Abbott's Monday morning announcement said he's also asking the federal government to waive its education testing requirements for the school year. Several state lawmakers and education groups had urged Abbott to cancel this year's tests given to students from elementary through the high school level.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Tamaulipas government asks all travelers who visited the United States to self-quarantine...
-
Airlines cancel international flights, warn about billion-dollar losses amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
Texas Attorney General's Office warns about COVID-19 scams
-
Hidalgo County and Cameron County cancel jury duty
-
McAllen group launches program to help elderly amid coronavirus concerns