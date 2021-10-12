Texas governor, lawmakers honor retired Mav Dirk Nowitzki
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Retired Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki has been honored by Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas lawmakers for his outstanding 21-year career with the same NBA team.
Nowitzki was in Austin on Tuesday to visit Abbott, who introduced the German-born athlete as the greatest player in the history of the Mavs and one of the greatest in the league.
The 40-year-old Nowitzki, who retired in April, also appeared in the Texas House and the Senate where he was congratulated by legislators and posed for photos.
Nowitzki, who's a 14-time All-Star, led the Mavericks to their only championship in 2011.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Valley family seeks answers after plot misplaced in cemetery
-
FEMA makes changes to National Flood Insurance Program
-
Local doctor sees increase of patients with mental health issues
-
HCSO searching for man accused of stealing from Edinburg hardware store
-
Roma ISD student brings toy gun to middle school campus