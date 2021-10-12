Texas governor, lawmakers honor retired Mav Dirk Nowitzki

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Retired Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki has been honored by Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas lawmakers for his outstanding 21-year career with the same NBA team.

Nowitzki was in Austin on Tuesday to visit Abbott, who introduced the German-born athlete as the greatest player in the history of the Mavs and one of the greatest in the league.

The 40-year-old Nowitzki, who retired in April, also appeared in the Texas House and the Senate where he was congratulated by legislators and posed for photos.

Nowitzki, who's a 14-time All-Star, led the Mavericks to their only championship in 2011.

