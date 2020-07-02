x

Texas governor orders masks to be worn in public across most of the state as confirmed coronavirus cases surge

3 hours 30 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, July 02 2020 Jul 2, 2020 July 02, 2020 2:38 PM July 02, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas governor orders masks to be worn in public across most of the state as confirmed coronavirus cases surge.

