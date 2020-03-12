Texas governor resists making calls on canceling events

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott isn't making decisions on canceling public gatherings in response to the coronavirus outbreak. That comes eve as some local officials in Texas seek guidance and other governors in the U.S. are urging bans on big crowds. Abott says health officials are better suited to make the call and continued to hold that stance in a call Wednesday with Texas mayors and county officials. Texas has more than two dozen cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.