Texas Governor says state can handle spike in COVID-19 cases

By ACACIA CORONADO and JIM VERTUNO

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Gov. Greg Abbott insists that Texas’ health care system can handle the record-high number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the state aggressively pushes to reopen its economy. The Republican governor said during a news conference Tuesday that the state has enough empty hospital beds to cope with the spike in COVID-19 cases. The state on Tuesday set a record for new cases and hospitalizations from the disease. Abbott says people should be more vigilant about wearing face masks and social distancing as more and more restrictions are lifted.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.