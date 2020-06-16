x

Texas Governor says state can handle spike in COVID-19 cases

Tuesday, June 16 2020

By ACACIA CORONADO and JIM VERTUNO
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Gov. Greg Abbott insists that Texas’ health care system can handle the record-high number of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as the state aggressively pushes to reopen its economy. The Republican governor said during a news conference Tuesday that the state has enough empty hospital beds to cope with the spike in COVID-19 cases. The state on Tuesday set a record for new cases and hospitalizations from the disease. Abbott says people should be more vigilant about wearing face masks and social distancing as more and more restrictions are lifted.

