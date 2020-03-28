Texas governor waives licensing regulations for pharmacists, technicians

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Saturday that he has waived certain licensing renewal regulations for Texas pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, and pharmacy technician trainees.

According to a release sent by the Office of the Governor, the waivers will temporarily extend expiration dates for licenses and temporarily suspend continuing education requirements for pharmacists.

"As our state responds to COVID-19, it is important that Texans continue to have access to the services they depend on to meet their daily needs," said Governor Abbott. "With these waivers, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians can continue to meet the needs of their fellow Texans without potential delays caused by an expired license."