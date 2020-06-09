Texas has 2,000 virus patients in hospitals for first time
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas has surpassed 2,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time. But Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that “everything remains largely contained” as the state prepares to lift more restrictions this week. It marked the second consecutive day of Texas reporting a new high in hospitalizations. Abbott told Dallas television station KTVT that he was concerned but not alarmed and says thousands of hospital beds remain available. Texas began reopening faster than much of the country and is continue another phase of rebooting Friday by allowing restaurants to resume service at near capacity.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
